From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 9, 1946: Enrollment in the rural schools of Santa Fe county stands at 2,072, County School Superintendent Aida Sheets said today, an increase of 138 pupils over last year’s figures.
Eight of the 24 districts show a decrease, however. These are Cerrillos, Galisteo, Chimayo, Glorieta, Cuyamunque, Cedar Grove, Cundiyo and Edgewood. At Canada, the enrollment figures are unchanged.
Oct. 9, 1971: On Tuesday, with no break visible in ranks of the five councilors who say they want to fire City Manage David Coss at today’s meeting, Mayor Debbie Jaramillo took the offensive.
As the television cameras whirred during a rare Jaramillo press conference, she delivered this message: Firing Coss would leave Santa Fe ruderless as it faces oceans of important projects.
If Coss is fired tonight, he will be the second Santa Fe city manager axed by the council in just over six months. And the mayor admits she has no candidates in mind to replace him.
With city department heads sitting behind her, Jaramillo said, “The answer is not the termination of David Coss; the answer here is for five city councilors to come to their senses.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.