From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 9, 1920: Responsibility for prolonging the typhoid fever epidemic was laid at the door of candidates on the standpat ticket, who also belong to the council, by Carl Gilbert, chairman, at the opening of the independent republican-democratic meeting at the courthouse last night.
Oct. 9, 1945: Six hundred Chinese ring-necked pheasants purchased in Wisconsin by the State Game Department are now being released in the Middle Rio Grande Valley between San Antonio and Bernalillo State game Warden Elliott Barker said today. Fifty of the birds will be released in San Juan County.
Oct. 9, 1970: Gov. David F. Cargo has protested in the strongest possible terms to President Nixon and Secretary of the Interior Walter Hickel the refusal of the Department of the Interior to grant contingency funding to the narrow gauge railroad between Chama and Antonito, Colo.
Oct. 9, 1995: Agua Fría Village Association members didn’t have time to celebrate the area’s impending “traditional historic” status — they now face a legal battle and questions about the financial feasibility of creating their own government.
Association members met Sunday to extol and explain the area’s new status — slated to take effect Thursday — to about 40 local residents and supporters.
