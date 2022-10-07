Oct. 8, 1947: Archbiship Edwin V. Byrne said today that he was conferring with the AT&SF railway with the sale of St. Francis parochial school and the Catholic center in view. The deal, if consummated, will be one of the biggest, of not actually the biggest, in Santa Fe's history. The railway wants the land for the enlargement of La Fonda eventually, if not in the near future.
Archbishop Byrne said the purchase price would be used to build a larger and modern school plant. Its location would be in the Bishop's gardens — first cultvated by Archbishop J.B. Lamy, builder of the cathedral — at the Alameda and Castillo street.
Oct. 8, 1972: A 12-year-old Santa Fe girl who received a fractured skull from a school bus Tuesday afternoon, is in improved condition at St. Vincent Hospital and, four days after the accident, there is no clear explanation of it.
Oct. 8, 1997: Saying she's not ready to leave home, Mayor Debbie Jaramillo will seek re-election as Santa Fe's mayor.
In her announcement Tuesday, Jaramillo, 45, said she still has work to do as mayor and decided she wasn't interested in a move to Washington, D.C., as a member of Congress. For several months, she had considered a 1998 race for Congress.
"I didn't want to leave home," she said to 100 supporters underneath a "Run Debbie Run" banner at the DoubleTree Hotel.