From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 8, 1921: Give your copy of the New Mexican today to a friend. It’s a good Santa Fe Booster.
Oct. 8, 1946: Malcolm C. Heffelman, Santa Fe manager for the Public Service Co. of New Mexico, estimated today it would require a $7 million bond for the city to take over the company’s electric and water utilities. The debt service on that sum, he added in a statement, would amount to about $490,000 a year. “This means that the loss to the city for the first year would be terrific, and far in excess of any profits now enjoyed by the company from its energy and water sales in Santa Fe,” he said.
Oct. 8, 1971: Inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico were reported calm this morning and locked in individual cells after yesterday’s major disturbance sent guards with tear gas and clubs into dormitories.
Oct. 8, 1996: While organizers of The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum prepare for a Historic Design Review Board meeting tonight, representatives from Española and other towns promise huge benefits and minimal red tape to lure the museum from Santa Fe.
The O’Keeffe Museum hopes to get city approval of revised plans for a site on Johnson Street downtown. The review board tabled the last proposal at its Sept. 24 meeting, and if new plans do not get the go-ahead, the museum might head out of town.
