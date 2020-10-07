From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 8, 1920: The People vs. Bursum, Hawkins, Sully and Mechem, is the Issue in This Campaign.
Oct. 8, 1945: Santa Fe’s hopes that Bruns General Hospital would become a permanent establishment have been DDT-bombed, and by the Surgeon General of the U.S. Army at that.
“The Army does not plan to retain Bruns,” said outspoken Maj. Gen. Normal T. Kirk, the Surgeon General.
“We’re not making the date of closing public at this time.”
Oct. 8, 1970: The FBI has joined an investigation into two bombings of the U.S. Forest Service signs in Carson National Forest which may be related to Taos Indian protest against proposed federal action on claims to scared lands at Blue Lake.
A telephone caller who declined to give his name told The New Mexican that signs were blown up at entrances to the Forest at Pot Creek Canyon near Taos and at Holman Hill north of Mora. He said bombings were in protest to a Senate bill before Congress dealing with 48,000 acres of land in the Blue Lake watershed.
Oct. 8, 1995: Whether Democrats or Republicans prevail in the Congressional debate over how much the country should spend on Medicare and Medicaid, New Mexico health care providers know one thing for certain.
The rate of increase in public funding won’t keep up with the growth in the number of people eligible for government-paid health care.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.