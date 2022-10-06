Oct. 7, 1922: Ricardo Alarid, Republican candidate for sheriff and owner of the house formerly known as Canary Cottage, was pictured as a man of "holy virtues" and those opposed to his election as hypocrites who got warts on their knees from kneeling and tumors on their breasts from beating them in churches ... in a speech before the Republican Women's Club at the county courthouse last night.
Oct. 7, 1947: The state department of public welfare today launched a survey of public assistance needs among the state's 35,000 Indians under an order of the federal social security board that may seriously disrupt the state's welfare program.
... Indian, who have been excluded from the public assistance programs on the basis that they are wards of the federal government, are eligible to participate in all the programs, the social security board ruled. New Mexico and Arizona are the only states which have not extended public aid to Indians.
Oct. 7, 1997: DALLAS — Suspended Dallas school superintendent Yvonne Gonzalez, the former superintendent in Santa Fe, has been informed by federal prosecutors that criminal charges will be filed against her as early as this week, a source familiar with investigation said.
The preliminary charge is embezzlement, but Gonzalez also could face charges of witness tampering and obstruction of justice, the source, who requested to remain unidentified, told The Dallas Morning News in a copyright story published Monday.