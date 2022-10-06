From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 7, 1922: Ricardo Alarid, Republican candidate for sheriff and owner of the house formerly known as Canary Cottage, was pictured as a man of "holy virtues" and those opposed to his election as hypocrites who got warts on their knees from kneeling and tumors on their breasts from beating them in churches ... in a speech before the Republican Women's Club at the county courthouse last night.

Oct. 7, 1947: The state department of public welfare today launched a survey of public assistance needs among the state's 35,000 Indians under an order of the federal social security board that may seriously disrupt the state's welfare program.

Popular in the Community