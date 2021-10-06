From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 7, 1921: Another arrest for violating health regulations. They’ll get this old town trained after a while.
Oct. 7, 1946: Thomas J. Mabry, the Democratic nominee for governor, who chose Ruidoso, a sinkhole of illegal, professional gambling, to say that as governor he “would not have time to run around interfering with people having fun,” writes that he was referring to liquor establishments and not gambling casinos.
It is good to have Mabry’s explanation of remarks that had caused misunderstanding, even among Ruidoso people, six of whom joined in forwarding an account of the address to this writer.
Oct. 7, 1971: TAOS — Electricity officially came to the Taos Indians Wednesday, but it still has not been allowed inside the ancient pueblo’s walls.
The coming of mass electrical power was celebrated in ceremonies marked by speeches and Indian dances.
Later in the home of Albino Lujan, an Indian, officials flicked a switch that turned on an overhead light.
… Taos Pueblo is the last of the state’s Indian villages to get electrical power.
Oct. 7, 1996: Santa Fe city councilors are on the honor system when it comes to reimbursing the city for any personal calls they make on city cellular phones.
