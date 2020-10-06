From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 7, 1920: Eight new cases of typhoid fever were reported in the southeast section of Santa Fe in the past 24 hours. Two deaths have occurred. Physicians say unless remedial measures are taken the disease will show a recurring outburst every two weeks. In the face of a deadly epidemic the Santa Fe city government has sat idle for weeks: It has failed, neglected and refused to take any preventive measures whatever. It shows apparent utter indifference to a grave public crisis.
Oct. 7, 1970: Governor David F. Cargo played hooky from the afternoon session of the meeting of the state Board of Finance Tuesday and attended the premiere in Albuquerque of the made-in-New Mexico movie “Pieces of Dreams.”
Oct. 7, 1995: Two Vermont teen-agers who spent Thursday night in the freezing wilderness were rescued Friday morning after a state police helicopter pilot saw their sign for help — a rock formation of the word “help.”
Anna Yovu and Ruth Adams, both 18, were rescued at 9:44 a.m. Friday after spending a night in the Santa Fe National Forest.
The teen-agers, who were visiting friends in Eldorado, decided to hike the Winsor Trail near the Santa Fe Ski Basin on Thursday afternoon.
On their way back, they took a wrong turn, said state police incident commander Marshall Maez.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.