From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 6, 1921: Adjutant General Henry Rolf Brown in a letter to Capt. Edward L. Safford of the local national guard troop makes an appeal for sincere cooperation by the citizens of Santa Fe, especially by those employing men in the guard, in order that the community may be solidly behind the organization here and help make it a success.
Oct. 6, 1971: Albuquerque's crime rate has increased steadily and to most observers, alarmingly, since 1942 when it was 1,600 for every 100,000 people.
Today the rate is more than 13,000 for every 100,000 people.
Santa Fe's crime rate has about doubled during the same period. Today the Ancient City's rate is just over 1,300 figured on the 100,000 basis.
Santa Fe Police Chief Felix Lujan said the rate in Santa Fe has increased about proportionately with the increase in population in Santa Fe.
In 1942 there were only about 20,000 persons in the city. There are more than twice that number here now. The crime rate has kept pace.
Oct. 6, 1996: The coming showdown that pits Mayor Debbie Jaramillo against a City Council majority intent on firing the second city manager of her administration has both sides of accusing the other of overstepping its bounds.
