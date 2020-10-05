From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 6, 1920: Judge M.C. Mechem, placed in nomination by H.O. Bursum, was forced through by the republican organization bosses as a nominee for governor in defiance of the express mandate of the state constitution that a judge should not be nominated or elected to any other than a judicial office.
Oct. 6, 1945: Pfc. Eliseo Rodriguez, 1027 San Acacio Street, has been awarded the Bronze Star for his participation in the battle of Okinawa. He is a graduate of St. Michael’s College and a former student of the Santa Fe Art School.
Oct. 6, 1970: LAS CRUCES — Candidates are beginning to show short tempers as the 1970 general election campaign goes down the home stretch.
Personal attacks have begun to replace what had been a high-level discussion of issues.
Oct. 6, 1995: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo on Thursday named Anna Maria Baca, a local Realtor, to finish the Santa Fe City Council term of Phil Griego, who resigned Wednesday.
Baca’s nomination is subject to approval by a majority of the remaining seven councilors, most of whom disagree with her stated position that Police Chief Donald Grady II should keep his job.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.