From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 5, 1921: You will notice that Santa Fe is facing today an immediate show-down on La Fonda Hotel.
Oct. 5, 1946: Carey Grant came back to Santa Fe, this time per film, "Night and Day." The first time I saw Carey Grant was in person — motoring around the Plaza, seeking "the road to Las Vegas." Grant gave a short interview, explaining that there IS a difference between the humor of Americans and of the English. Grant told why funny plays of U.S.A. fail to score in England ... not understood.
Oct. 5, 1971: Another million dollar movie will be filmed in Northern New Mexico.
Universal studios will begin filming "Once upon a River," starring Dean Martin and Rock Hudson, next March, N.M. Film Commission officials announced this week.
The $1.5 million movie will be shot on location around Chama, Tierra Amarilla and the Ghost Ranch areas and will use the narrow-gauge railroad at Chama.
Oct. 5, 1996: Some 1,500 residential and commercial customers have filed appeals of the city of Santa Fe's water surcharges, which have pushed the monthly bills of the top handful of residential customers into the multi-thousand dollar range.
