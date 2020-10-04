From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 5, 1920: Typhoid fever dropped back to eleven cases last week, according to the state health department summary. Four of these cases were reported by Santa Fe, two less than the number reported the previous week. All counties reported seventeen cases the previous week.
Oct. 5, 1945: Gertrudes L. Romero, 907 Agua Fria, has announced the engagement of his daughter, Margaret, to Eusebio Rivera.
Oct. 5, 1970: Robert Arrows, 1329 Declovina St., reported his tires were punctured while his car was parked at 1116 Calle La Resolana Saturday night, according to the Santa Fe Police official reports.
Oct. 5, 1995: Ending weeks of speculation, Phil Griego resigned Wednesday from the Santa Fe City Council and announced he will challenge state Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Madrid, for her seat in the Legislature.
Griego’s resignation means Mayor Debbie Jaramillo will get to name a replacement councilor from south-side District 4, subject to confirmation by the remaining seven councilors.
