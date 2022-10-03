Oct. 4, 1922: It would be an everlasting pity if you didn't hear that late Burro Alley success, "I'm Goin' to Get Well," as rendered by the Kiwanis Quartet and Chorus. "Old Louie Lowitzki — His Fire Will Be Next Week" ought to get you up off a bed of sickness to go to the Kiwanis-Edith Baker-Mary Fraiser Fauth concert at the New Museum auditorium at 8:30 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, October Five, Nineteen Hundred and Twenty-Two Anno Domini.
Oct. 4, 1947: District Attorney Marcelino Gutierrez said today he would go before Gov. T.J. Mabry Monday to ask for requisition papers for Ross Herrera and Manuel Lujan in custody in Los Angeles.
With one other Ranchitos youth, Jose Telesfor Martinez, they are charged with raping a Midwestern university student on Sept. 19 near Velarde.
Oct. 4, 1972: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. District Court Judge H. Vearle Payne has scheduled a hearing Oct. 14 on a suit filed by two Santa Clara Pueblo women who allege the pueblo has discriminated against them on the basis of their sex.
Specifically, plaintiffs Julia Martinez and Audrey Martinez allege pueblo officials are operating an "illegally discriminatory public housing program."
Oct. 4, 1997: After 26 years of mystery and misinformation, a relic of New Mexico's sometimes-twisted political history has returned to Santa Fe.
The "missing piano" — which former Gov. David Cargo was accused of stealing from the governor's mansion when he left office in 1971 — is back under a state government roof.
The beautiful 19th century instrument, soon to become part of the Museum of New Mexico's collection, is on display in the reception area of the governor's office in the state Capitol.