From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 4, 1922: It would be an everlasting pity if you didn't hear that late Burro Alley success, "I'm Goin' to Get Well," as rendered by the Kiwanis Quartet and Chorus. "Old Louie Lowitzki — His Fire Will Be Next Week" ought to get you up off a bed of sickness to go to the Kiwanis-Edith Baker-Mary Fraiser Fauth concert at the New Museum auditorium at 8:30 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, October Five, Nineteen Hundred and Twenty-Two Anno Domini.

Oct. 4, 1947: District Attorney Marcelino Gutierrez said today he would go before Gov. T.J. Mabry Monday to ask for requisition papers for Ross Herrera and Manuel Lujan in custody in Los Angeles.

Popular in the Community