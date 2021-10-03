From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 4, 1921: American Legion Commander Says Indifference To Dead Soldiers Is Disgrace To City.
Oct. 4, 1946: Presentation of medals authorized by the the 1945 legislature in New Mexico’s gallant defenders of Bataan in the early days of the recent war will be made in Santa Fe Dec. 7.
Oct. 4, 1971: ESPANOLA — Reies Lopez Tijerina, former land grant leader, told 500 people here Sunday that “justice means more than the written word.”
Tijerina, speaking at the John F. Kennedy Junior High School Gymnasium was accompanied by his four-year-old daughter, Isabel, and spoke in Spanish throughout the entire program.
Oct. 4, 1996: Just before Kenneth Buckley was born on July 12, 1950, his mother, Madge, bought a package of fine wool from which she planned to fashion him a christening gown.
The package stayed sealed all of these years until he died of AIDS in 1989 at the age of 39.
Three years went by before she took the wool from the package and started to clip away with her shears. The cloth became part of a homespun quilt, a mother’s gift to her son, titled “Our Gentle Friend.”
... Buckley is one of 70 New Mexico residents planning to attend a ceremony Oct. 11-13 in Washington, D.C., to unfold the massive quilt, which has sprouted to include some 38,000 panels and is expected to cover 15 city blocks.
