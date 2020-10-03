From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 4, 1920: Vacant Chair On The G.O.P. Ticket Filled
Ducksworth of Clovis Rewards Long and Discouraging Search for Lieutenant Governor
Oct. 4, 1945: Asserting her husband, C.J. Boyd, operator of Boyd Aero Service, “stepped out on her,” Mrs. C.J. Boyd is accused of striking Miss Eugenia Burroughs with a drinking glass and inflicting a half-inch cut over her right eye in the Plaza cafe later last night, the District Attorney’s office said today.
Oct. 4, 1970: SANTA FE — The state effort to attack the drug abuse “plague” now sweeping through almost every New Mexico community has failed.
Both co-chairmen of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Drug Abuse, Rev. John Kinsolving and Albuquerque attorney Dan McKinnon, have resigned amidst streams of criticism aimed at Gov. David Cargo’s office which called for creation of the committee a year ago.
Oct. 4, 1995: People across the United States debated O.J.’s guilt or innocence. They watched his surrender, turned on his trial and held their breath as the verdict was read.
But more than that, the trial prompted discussion of issues — issues beyond the simple question of whether a former star running back also was a cold-blooded killer of two people.
