From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 31, 1921: Proclamation of Armistice Day By the Governor
The fourth anniversary of Armistice Day is fast approaching. Of all the holidays set aside by custom or law to commemorate landmarks in American history, Armistice Day is destined to become the greatest and most significant, for on this day the warring nations of the earth laid down their arms; and the terrible conflict which led up to its birth, the hopes and aspirations that dawned upon humanity on that day, are of vital interest to the wellbeing of mankind now and for generations to come.
Oct. 31, 1946: Republicans show by far the greatest gain in Santa Fe county’s registration for the Nov. 5 election, an official tabulation shows. Since 1944, the GOP has added 1,283 registrants to the Democrats’ 676. Voters listed as independent or not belonging to any party increased by 135.
Oct. 31, 1971: Carlos Martinez was re-elected to a two-year term as Santa Fe County Democratic party chairman night.
In the balloting for county chairwoman, Mrs. Ernestine Garcia defeated Mrs. June Burke to gain a first term.
Martinez, who was nominated by State Rep. James Koch, had no opponents and won by acclimation.
Oct. 31, 1996: Firewood sellers Levi Trujillo and Benito Martinez had just begun to split wood in Trujillo’s La Mesilla back yard earlier this month when they spotted tiny pieces of metal embedded in the wood.
They stopped working immediately, not least because the timber had come from Los Alamos National Laboratory.
… Subsequent tests by laboratory investigators revealed that Trujillo and Martinez were wise to be cautious.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.