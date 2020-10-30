From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 31, 1920: All Mine Operators Republicans, Says Mechem. They’ll be Good Democrats After Next Tuesday.
R.H. Hanna, Antonio Lucero and R.E. Putney have just concluded one of the most strenuous campaigns ever made in the state. They spoke in every one of the 29 counties since September; they addressed many thousands of men and women at public meetings; they visited most of the state educational institutions and addressed the pupils.
Oct. 31, 1945: State Engineer Fred Healy said today that construction would start within 10 days on the new Bishop’s Lodge road.
Oct. 31, 1995: TESUQUE In the small church cemetery, an elderly Tesuque man waiting recently to pay his respects lifted his gaze from the ground and was struck by the sight of a huge mansion on the hill.
“Boy this neighborhood is really going to the dogs,” he said quietly, making people nearby chuckle.
Anecdotes like this one, remembered and retold by Tesuque Village residents, reveal why some residents think they lack control over the area’s changes: rising property taxes, contaminated wells, the carving up of scenic or hunting land into fenced, walled, gated lots.
