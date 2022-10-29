From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 30, 1922: Issue in the Senatorship Election Is Seniority Versus Inferiority and Statesmanship Versus Partisanship.

Oct. 30, 1947: The city will “do everything possible” to begin work on the western end of the Alameda within two weeks, Alderman Frank C. Ortiz, street committee chairman, gave Torreonites this assurance at last night’s council meeting.

