Oct. 30, 1922: Issue in the Senatorship Election Is Seniority Versus Inferiority and Statesmanship Versus Partisanship.
Oct. 30, 1947: The city will “do everything possible” to begin work on the western end of the Alameda within two weeks, Alderman Frank C. Ortiz, street committee chairman, gave Torreonites this assurance at last night’s council meeting.
The plan, Ortiz said, is a gravel surface 11/2 miles, to the Torreon bridge; if help is obtainable from other sources, to extend the work the remaining half mile to the city limits.
Oct. 30, 1972: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Democratic candidate for vice president of the United States characterized the Republican administration of President Nixon Sunday as one of broken promises.
Sargent Shriver predicted in a brief airport stopover in Albuquerque that the Democrats will win this fall because “the American people are already beginning to become extremely suspicious of Mr. Nixon and his new overtures and his new predictions.”
Oct. 30, 1997: Shidoni is a world-class foundry, sought after by artists, especially those who make very big sculptures. It is in a primarily residential area in Tesuque, and therein lies the rub.
For the past five years, neighbors have complained that hammering, buzzing and screeching noises emanating from the foundry have grated on their nerves.
… On Tuesday night, [David] Dougherty and other unhappy neighbors won a partial victory in their quest for peace and quiet. The city-county Extraterritorial Zoning Authority upheld an earlier ruling banning the foundry from working on its sculptures outdoors.