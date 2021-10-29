From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 30, 1946: Ed Safford, GOP candidate for governor, said here today that if elected, he intended “for the people to be the employers, instead of the officeholders.”
Safford added that “some people seem to be annoyed because I have not attacked the present governor (John J. Dempsey ) during the campaign. So far as I have been able to learn, Mr. Dempsey isn’t a candidate.”
Oct. 30, 1996: Some of the most interesting results in the Nov. 5 general election won’t decide whether specific candidates win or lose.
New Mexican voters also will determine whether the Green Party retains its legal status as a major political party in New Mexico, which the Greens won for the first time in the 1994 elections.
