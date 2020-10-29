From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 30, 1920: We Need More Than a Mild, Kind Face for Governor of New Mexico. We Need a Strong, State-builder
Oct. 30, 1945: It’s a heavy silver ring, beautifully proportioned and bearing the New Mexico sun symbol on an oblong boss and its wearers will be just about as exclusive a group — and with reason — as you could find.
The men — about 40 or more — who will receive these rings on Nov. 12, Bataan Day, will be the Santa Fe County survivors of the disastrous campaign in the Philippines. Just these and five others, their commanding officers, … . After that the die for this ring will be broken.
Oct. 30, 1970: SANTA FE (AP) — Gubernatorial candidate Pete Domenici says there are no “ready made, easy solutions” to drug problems.
“But that doesn’t mean we can quit trying,” he said Thursday night.
Oct. 30, 1995: For eight years now, controversy has raged over the proposal by Santa Fe Ski Co. owner Benny Abruzzo to expand downhill skiing into the Big Tesuque basin.
Turns out downhill skiing is nothing new in the “Big T.”
