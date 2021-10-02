From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 3, 1921: Tonight Santa Fe will witness another procession, seen perhaps only in the city of Assisi, Italy, and a few other places where there is a big church of Cathedral conducted by Franciscan monks. It will be the procession in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, whose heart falls tomorrow. He was the founder of the Franciscan order which now has an archbishop in the United States, who is the archbishop of Santa Fe. The procession will be held also because St. Francis of Assisi is patron saint of the Roman Catholic Cathedral in this city and of the entire archdiocese.
Oct. 3, 1946: Anacito Cata, 63, governor of the San Juan pueblo, a post to which he lad been repeatedly elected, died early Tuesday morning from injuries following a mowing accident, and funeral services were conducted from the pueblo's Catholic church yesterday.
While mowing hay Monday afternoon, Governor Cata's team of horses got out of control and he was caught in the mowing machine. He was brought to the Indian hospital here, where efforts to save his life proved futile.
Oct. 3, 1971: As many residents still reported dirty water Saturday, the Public Service Co. worked to install is first filter system by Sunday night or Monday morning.
Water ranging from "mud" to slightly turbid was reported in an area including Camino Delora, Camino de la Luz, E. Alameda, E. Palace, Galisteo and Garcia.
Oct. 3, 1996: The number of taxpayer-financed abortions in New Mexico has increased from a handful a year to more than 700 annually since former Gov. Bruce King's administration changed state Medicaid rules in late 1994, state records show.
Gov. Gary Johnson's administration is trying to roll back eligibility for Medicaid-paid abortions. But Johnson's proposed restrictions remain tried up in a court case pending before the New Mexico Supreme Court.
