From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 29, 1921: If to have an art colony it is necessary for the artists to live in a certain community, then Santa Fe, which has thought it had one before, is truly now to have one, which may be the beginning of a great colony. Who can tell?
Out along the Camino del Monte Sol, the real name of the road familiarly called “telephone” road, there is rapidly growing an interesting group of studio homes.
Oct. 29, 1946: The district attorney’s office today announced its intention of filing complaints charging Sam Witt with operating a dice game in Espanola and John F. Gray of Santa Fe with drunken driving.
Capt. A.B. Martinez, state police, is the complaining witness in both cases.
Oct. 29, 1971: Mayor George Gonzales hopes to cap his two-term reign in City Hall by installation of a modern personnel system for all city employes before he leaves office next March.
Implementation of a center personnel system for the city — with a merit system, job classifications, etc. — “could be the No. 1 accomplishment of this administration,” he says.
Oct. 29, 1996: After his stroke, the old man would stare out the kitchen window each morning before breakfast and watch the men work in his wood yard on Camino Del Monte Sol.
“Oh, those men are not doing their job,” Jesús Ríos would mumble to his wife, Teresa.
“You cannot tell from the window,” Teresa would answer back. “They are doing it.”
Teresa knew it was not that her husband had no faith in his workers. He just wanted to be out there with them. The wood yard is where Jesús Ríos belonged.
Ríos, described by his family as the unrelenting patriarch and founder of the inveterate Ríos Wood Yard, died of a stroke in his sleep on Saturday. He was 95.
