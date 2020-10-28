From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 29, 1920: Republicans Hear Mechem at Capitol Tonight. It Will Make It Easier to Vote for Hanna.
Oct. 29, 1945: State Police Chief and Mrs. Frank Young were told by the War Department today that their son, Capt. Robert S. Young, who was killed in action in Germany, had been awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.
Oct. 29, 1970: LOS ALAMOS — The 1970 general meeting of the Users Group of the Los Alamos Meson Physics Facility (LAMPF) will be held at Los Alamos Friday and Saturday.
An estimated 150 persons from outside Los Alamos are expected to attend. In addition, another 100 persons from the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory will participate.
Oct. 29,1995: Casey Luna a few days ago showed up in the state Capitol, where he sat tanned and crisply dressed in a dark business suit before the Senate Rules Committee.
“I’ve sincerely missed working with you,” he told committee members in his trademark baritone voice. “I really, really mean that.”
