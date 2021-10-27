From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 28, 1921: The board of directors of the Santa Fe Builders’ Association, which has charge of building La Fonda, today sent out another appeal to delinquent subscribers to the hotel fund and declared this the last.
The letter says the board has endeavored to avoid “any unpleasantness” but if those who are in arrears in their payments do not pay by Nov. 5, their pledges will be placed in the hands of lawyers for collection.
Oct. 28, 1946: Santa Fe will have plenty of booths on election day, County Clerk Martha Safford said today.
For a time it appeared that there would be a scarcity of booths, not more than two to a voting place. Quite a few of them were damaged or destroyed by a windstorm at city election time. Not until recently was Mrs. Safford able to get materials for repairs and new booths.
Including 25 new ones, the cost to the county was $616.
Oct. 28, 1971: The Santa Fe City Council unanimously turned down a rezoning request which would have allowed construction of a $4.6 million apartment development in north Santa Fe.
Following a well-prepared protest by attorney Joel Roth and engineer Roger Bybee, the council ignored a suggestion by developers to table action and denied the rezoning request 8-0 during its regular meeting at City Hall Wednesday night.
Oct. 28, 1996: The weekend’s snowfall generated fun for many families, fender-benders for a few unfortunate motorists and headaches for hundreds of households left without electricity or water service for about 24 hours.
The National Weather Service has predicted more snow for Santa Fe, giving a 40 percent chance of snow and rain today, with highs in the 50s, and an 80 percent chance of snow tonight with temperatures dipping below freezing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.