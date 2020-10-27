From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 28, 1920: Thousand Cheering Citizens Greet Judge Hanna and Party at Las Vegas
Oct. 28, 1970: Montgomery Ward will open the doors on Santa Fe’s largest full line department store tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. when Gov. David F. Cargo, Mayor George Gonzales, Ward’s Vice President Charles W. Wagner and Store Manager Jim Chambers cut the traditional ribbon to launch a three-day opening celebration at the De Vargas Shopping Center, 600 Rosario St.
Oct. 28, 1995: The city no longer will extend its water and sewer lines in piecemeal fashion to people living in the 4,640-acre Agua Fría “traditional historic community,” City Manager Isaac Pino said this week.
Santa Fe County approved Agua Fría Village’s new designation last month, thus removing the area from city jurisdiction and making it difficult for the city to annex land within its borders.
