From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 27, 1921: Today, Birthday of Theodore Roosevelt, should become one of the “Days we Celebrate.”
Oct. 27, 1971: Gov. Bruce King stood firm on his intention to limit the 1972 30-day session of the state legislature to monetary matters.
“The 30-day session is not sufficient time to discuss controversial issues and solve them,” King told a press conference. “I will not introduce legislation of a non-emergency nature.”
Oct. 27, 1996: As the presidential campaign enters the home stretch, a poll of New Mexico voters shows President Clinton retaining his lead over Republican challenger Bob Dole.
Results of statewide telephone polling conducted Tuesday and Wednesday — shortly after both candidates visited New Mexico — showed Clinton still 11 points ahead of Dole — the same gap recorded a month earlier.
