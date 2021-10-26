From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 27, 1921: Today, Birthday of Theodore Roosevelt, should become one of the “Days we Celebrate.”

Oct. 27, 1971: Gov. Bruce King stood firm on his intention to limit the 1972 30-day session of the state legislature to monetary matters.

“The 30-day session is not sufficient time to discuss controversial issues and solve them,” King told a press conference. “I will not introduce legislation of a non-emergency nature.”

Oct. 27, 1996: As the presidential campaign enters the home stretch, a poll of New Mexico voters shows President Clinton retaining his lead over Republican challenger Bob Dole.

Results of statewide telephone polling conducted Tuesday and Wednesday — shortly after both candidates visited New Mexico — showed Clinton still 11 points ahead of Dole — the same gap recorded a month earlier.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.