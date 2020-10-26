From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 27, 1920: Dawson, N.M., Oct. 27 — The attempt which is said to have been made by special representatives, men and women of the bosses of the republican party to inoculate Taos county with the germ of hatred for democrats and democracy by a mouth to ear whispered tale of how Hanna is alleged to hate natives and Roman Catholics, apparently has been a colossal failure.
Taos, the beautiful, gave Hanna, Lucero and Putney, the trio working for good government, the biggest rally and warmest greeting seen there in many years.
Oct. 27, 1945: Plans for rerouting of the Taos, Las Vegas and Albuquerque highways in and about Santa Fe will be completed not later than Feb. 1, Tuesday at a meeting of the board of the Chamber of Commerce, Manager-Secretary J.V. Lanigan said today.
Oct. 27, 1970: Members of the New Mexico Railroad Authority and Gov. David F. Cargo yesterday chugged through a review of the status of the scenic Chama-Antonito narrow gauge railroad and proceeded with caution in committing the state to expenditures in the operation of the Little Train.
Oct. 27, 1995: The process of approving extraditions — which sometimes has taken months under Gov. Gary Johnson, resulting in at least a few fugitives being released from custody — was much quicker under Johnson’s predecessor, former Gov. Bruce King.
