From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 26, 1921: The city can’t afford a police force, let’s pass the hat and hire one.
Oct. 26, 1946: Republican county-ticket candidates, holding their first rally at Golden for at least four years, last night drew between 40 and 50 listeners — a good attendance for the community. County Treasurer Ben L. Martinez, candidate for reelection, reported today.
Oct. 26, 1971: Unlisted Phones: A Santa Fe man who has an unlisted telephone is mad at Ma Bell because his phone number isn’t kept completely secret. His gripe:
“Each year Santa Fe residents who have unlisted phone numbers are assessed a monthly fee by Mountain Bell for the unlistings. Every year I get a little madder because those unlisted numbers that we who have them pay for are listed in the city directories.
Oct. 26, 1996: Bill Redmond’s first run for Congress from the 3rd District could be Bill Richardson’s last. Whether there’s any connection is up to voters.
Redmond is the new Republican standard-bearer in the perennial effort to dislodge Richardson, a Democrat who has held the seat for 14 years.
It’s uphill all the way; Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 2-to-1 in the district, and Richardson historically has clobbered his opponents.
