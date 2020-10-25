From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 26, 1920: Mrs. R.F. Asplund, Santa Fe, member of the republican women’s executive committee, and republican newspapers were accused by United States Senator A.A. Jones, speaking in the Hall of Representatives last night, of spreading false propaganda about the League of Nations for the immediate purpose of carrying the approaching election.
Oct. 26, 1945: I.E. Lambert, chairman of the Building and Organization Committee of the proposed Santa Fe National Bank announced today that an option had been taken on property just north of the Public Library on Washington street for the bank building and that the $325,000 capital structure of the bank had been subscribed.
Oct. 26, 1970: The New Mexico Citizens for Clean Air and Water, believing that our environment is one of the most important issues facing candidates and voters in the 1970 elections, has come out with a new mailing to advise the public about candidates’ records on environmental issues. Those candidates with no record are not discussed, nor are incumbents whose records are neither good nor bad.
Oct. 26, 1995: A month before environmentalists and Forest Service officials agreed to restrict firewood gathering in the Carson National Forest to protect the Mexican spotted owl, a federal wildlife agency concluded the fuel wood program does not pose an undue threat to the bird.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.