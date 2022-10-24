Oct. 25, 1922: That the proposed Indian bill, pending in Congress, favors non-Indian claimants as against the Pueblos, that it is therefore unjust and unfair, and that regular law and equity procedure should be followed in solving the Indian land controversy, is the finding of the report of the New Mexico Association for Indian affairs, which has published an analysis and condemnation of the bill.
Oct. 25, 1947: Our Navy — Victor in War, Guardian in Peace
Oct. 25, 1972: The Santa Fe Board of Education Tuesday night authorized school superintendent Philip Bebo to begin negotiations with the City of Santa Fe for the possible city takeover of the Mid High School complex.
Meeting in regular session at the school administration building, the board learned that City Manager Philip Baca has made a three-part financial proposal for the acquisition of the Mid-High School property.
The city is seeking the complex for a new city hall and convention center.
Oct. 25, 1997: The logic goes something like this: Most freshmen hate being hazed, harassed, drawn on, kidnapped, wrapped in Saran Wrap, extorted and ridiculed, but they can't wait to do it to others once they're through being freshmen.
The dubious tradition of hazing at Santa Fe high schools — which rarely turns ugly as it did this week when one 14-year-old passed out and was hospitalized — nonetheless follows an odd bit of logic. As with many age-old practices, it defies reason.