From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 25, 1922: That the proposed Indian bill, pending in Congress, favors non-Indian claimants as against the Pueblos, that it is therefore unjust and unfair, and that regular law and equity procedure should be followed in solving the Indian land controversy, is the finding of the report of the New Mexico Association for Indian affairs, which has published an analysis and condemnation of the bill.

Oct. 25, 1947: Our Navy — Victor in War, Guardian in Peace

