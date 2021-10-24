From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 25, 1921: Bat Masterson of Wild West Passes Away
Sheriff, Indian Fighter, Scout and Sporting Writer Dies at His Desk Today.
New York, Oct. 25 — W.B. (Bat) Masterson, former sheriff in the southwest, and in recent years a sporting editor of the Morning Telegraph, died of heart disease while at work at his desk today. He was 66 years old.
Oct. 25, 1946: A Santa Fe rally crowd of about 800 heard a scathing ridicule of Sen. Dennis Chavez as Republican officeseekers hit their hardest on the eve of the close of their formal campaign. The GOP nominees were escorted to Seth hall by a band and torch-bearing marchers in a parade that stopped traffic for half an hour.
Oct. 25 1971: In the face of traditional practices and lacking statewide land use policies and plans, New Mexico’s rural areas are unprotected against massive subdivisions.
What exists are a weak hodgepodge of laws and ordinances which diffuse controls at various levels of government.
Oct. 25, 1996: The evolution-creation debate that recently made headlines statewide got a nod this week from the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church.
In his most comprehensive statement yet on evolution, Pope John Paul II insisted that faith and science can coexist, telling scientists that Darwin’s theories are sound as long as they take into account that creation was the work of God.
Local reaction to the news was positive, on the whole.
“Catholics don’t have any problems with [evolution],” said the Rev. Salvador Aragón, of St. Francis Cathedral. “We don’t have any problem with science.”
