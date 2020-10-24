From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 25, 1920: And Don’t Forget Clean Government is as Badly Needed in Santa Fe County as in the State.
Oct. 25, 1945: Two crack naval aircraft will fly to Santa Fe for a demonstration of flying skill in connection with the celebration of Navy Day, Saturday, Lt W.C. Thralkill of the Navy Recruiting Station here announced today.
Lt. Thralkill is to have charge of the air show, which will be featured by an exhibition in the sky over Magers Field during the Santa Fe High-Albuquerque High Navy Day football game.
Oct. 25, 1970: SANTA FE — Gov. David Cargo enthusiastically joined the Republican party campaign Saturday night with a brief “give ‘em hell” speech at a dinner for Republican governor candidate Pete Domenici.
Oct. 25, 1995: Concerns about the future of the Institute of American Indian Art have escalated since congressionally chartered institute lost half its $11 million budget in July. Half the staff and faculty were terminated and the student population was cut nearly in half to cope with the cash crunch.
