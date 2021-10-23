From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 24 1921: The reduction of hay, grain and grain products rates, announced by the Interstate Commerce Commission, will open again for the Pecos and the Mesilla valleys the markets where formerly they sold a large part of their hay but which for the last year have been effectively closed to them on account of the high freight charges.
Oct. 24, 1946: Seton Village, the wild, sprawling 2,500-acre estate of Ernest Thompson Seton, world-famous naturalist, author and lecturer who died there yesterday, will eventually become Seton Foundation, as was disclosed today by his wife, mrs. Julia M. Seton.
Oct. 24, 1971: Without strong controls, many state government and environmental officials believe New Mexico’s economically and physically fragile rural areas will be unable to withstand present and future growth.
New Mexico, which has withstood and endured human habitation for the past 10,000 years amid severe drought cycles and depletion of natural resources faces a critical juncture in its history.
Oct. 24, 1996: More than half a million Powerball tickets were sold in New Mexico for the state’s first-ever chance at the Powerball lottery, which reached $47 million Wednesday night.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.