From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 24, 1920: Tide Turning All Right — A Tidal Wave For Hanna
Hundred Speeches Are Greeted by a Hundred Outbursts of Enthusiasm; Big Contrast With Mechem Campaign Shows the Futility of the Opposition.
Oct. 24, 1945: Erection of an addition, possibly of eight rooms, to the Alvord School was discussed at the regular meeting of the school board last night with James C. Harvey, president, presiding.
In arguing for expansion, Supt. R.P. Sweeney revealed that present enrollment in the system including the high school is now 1,977, about 350 more than last year and undoubtedly an all-time high.
Sweeney said that 30 is the recommended top number for classrooms and he gave the following averages: Alvord, 44, Carlos Gilbert 43, Gormley-Wood 39 and Manderfield 38. The Larragoite, with 31, is closest to the recommended figure.
Oct. 24, 1995: Soon it will be up to elected officials and community activists to control growth in Santa Fe County because a lack of water will no longer impede development, argues James Corbin, general manager of the county’s water company.
