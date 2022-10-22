From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 23, 1922: Pulling down another to mount to fame upon his prostrate form is hardly being done in our best political circles, and the attempt of some Adelina Otero-Warren supporters to show that John Vincent Conway, at present state school superintendent, wrecked and ruined the schools of this county while county superintendent is a little too strong. We hold no special brief for John Conway, but a sense of fair play hardly permits silence in the matter.

Oct. 23, 1947: The American Legion committee whose members plan to outline a program for construction of a civic auditorium in Santa Fe, will meet Saturday afternoon at 3 at La Fonda to discuss means of financing the project, Commander B.J. Stephens said today.

