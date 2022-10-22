Oct. 23, 1922: Pulling down another to mount to fame upon his prostrate form is hardly being done in our best political circles, and the attempt of some Adelina Otero-Warren supporters to show that John Vincent Conway, at present state school superintendent, wrecked and ruined the schools of this county while county superintendent is a little too strong. We hold no special brief for John Conway, but a sense of fair play hardly permits silence in the matter.
Oct. 23, 1947: The American Legion committee whose members plan to outline a program for construction of a civic auditorium in Santa Fe, will meet Saturday afternoon at 3 at La Fonda to discuss means of financing the project, Commander B.J. Stephens said today.
Oct. 23, 1972: Just three weeks before the FBI released its report on Aug. 29 that Albuquerque had the highest crime rate in the nation, the city’s Chamber of Commerce formed a task force to study the city’s crisis.
The city’s residents all realized they had a problem, but they were just beginning to get a grasp of the size and scope of the soaring crime rate. The national publicity resulting from the FBI’s report added force to drive officials in their work.
Oct. 23, 1997: In 1995, Gov. Gary Johnson’s administration signed a federal court agreement to shut down the oldest inmate housing unit in New Mexico’s state prison system by the end of October 1997.
The deadline for closing the 400-bed Main Facility at the Penitentiary of New Mexico — infamous for a bloody 1980 riot in which more than 30 inmates died — is now just more than a week away.
But Corrections Secretary Rob Perry acknowledged Wednesday that the old prison building, which dates from the mid-1950s, won’t be empty of prisoners by Halloween. He said the Corrections Department plans to empty the Main Facility, which holds about 400 inmates, “toward the end of the year.”