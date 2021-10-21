From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 23, 1946: Ernest Thompson Seton, 86, world-famed author and authority on wildlife and Indian lore, died this morning at his home in Seton Village, near Santa Fe, after a period of failing health which extended over several months.
Cause of Seton’s death was not announced immediately, but he had been confined to bed at his home for several weeks.
Oct. 23, 1996: The cold drove off most of the Plaza crowd by dark on Tuesday, except for Anna Pablo.
Pablo sat alone under the Portal of the Palace of the Governors with her turquoise jewelry spread on a blanket, waiting for someone, anyone to pass by.
“They didn’t buy anything,” Pablo said, jumping to her feet to stretch out her legs, then packing her jewelry into a black carrying case. “I’ll come back tomorrow.”
A day after the city was masked in 10 inches of snow, things were somewhat back to normal. Snow was still piled high on sidewalks and weighed down tree branches. But roads were cleared and school and government offices were open.
