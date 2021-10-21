From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 22, 1921: There is a popular idea that when the ox trains, with much cracking of whips, shouts of greeting and creaking wheels, rumbled into historic plaza of Santa Fe the trail had ended. For all commercial purposes it had. The trail however did in fact lead on up through the mountain pass, ending entirely at the Indian pueblo of Taos, New Mexico.
Oct. 22, 1946: RATON, Oct. 22 — Homer C. Ledbetter, 36, New Mexico state police chief since Jan. 1, and two other men were killed today when their automobile overturned 10 miles southwest of here on US-85 while returning from a South Dakota pheasant hunt. The other dead were identified as Dr. Charles D. Pickett, 34, and Guy Hoitt, 38, both of Roswell.
Oct. 22, 1971: Calling the water supply provided to Santa Fe “ ... less than adequate for several months,” Attorney General Norvell today announced the filing of a criminal complaint against the Public Service Company of New Mexico.
Oct. 22, 1996: Two weather systems — a cold front from the north and a mild but wet disturbance from the east — converged on Santa Fe early Monday morning and produced the heaviest single-day October snowfall since records began to be kept in 1860.
The 10 inches of heavy, wet snow that blanketed the downtown area by mid-afternoon exceeded the previous record of 7 inches that fell over a 24-hour period in October 1964, according to data provided by the National Weather Service.
