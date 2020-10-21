From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 22, 1920: Eight hundred additional votes for Hanna and the democratic state ticket are pledged in San Miguel county by the Independent Republicans led by A.A. Sena and others you yesterday named a county ticket and announced their support to the democratic state and legislative candidates.
Mora county has gone decisively democratic as a result of the revolt of the Independents led by Blas Sanchez, who fused yesterday with the democrats.
Oct. 22, 1970: The Santa Fe County Community Action Program (CAP), as part of general reorganization efforts, will hold a countywide election Monday for nine poor people’s representatives to the CAP board.
Oct. 22, 1995: ISLETA PUEBLO — Doug Maag’s fingers feel like they’re frozen.
The late-September night air on Isleta mesa has stiffened his knuckles and he fondles a worn deck of cards in a cramped employee breakroom to warm his fingers. He’s due on the casino floor in 15 minutes.
