From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 21, 1921: Add the 75,000 readers of the Santa Fe Magazine to those reached by the already widespread publicity gained for the city by the Fiesta. The magazine, in the October issue, gives eight pages, accompanied by "cuts" of Fiesta scenes, to the 1921 event.
The "cuts" show the San Ildefonso Indians in the Basket Dance; the governors of Zuni, Tesuque, Santa Clara and San Ildefonso; the Fiesta chorus; Don Diego De Vargas; Los Matachines; Eagle Dance; and characters in the Commerce of the Prairies pageant.
Oct. 21, 1946: State Auditor J.D. Hannah said today that "John Miles' grandstand play in making a protest against the transfer of money appropriated for the new capitol building is so inconsistent with his extravagant policies in administration of his office that it is ridiculous."
Hannah added that it was "perfectly obvious that the purpose of this is to further his political ambitions."
Oct. 21, 1971: St. Vincent Hospital, hit by losses of $2,500 a day because of a shortage of bed patients, will begin laying off 24 employees next week, the hospital administrator said today.
The cutback in personnel amounts to a "five per cent reduction across the board, according to the administrator, Sister Mary Joachim.
Oct. 21, 1996: Maria Gallegos, with dreams of buying a house and sharing her winnings with friends, walked into the convenience store and bought one of the more than 100,000 Powerball chances sold in New Mexico on Sunday, the state's first day of participation in the national lottery.
She said she plans to buy a $1 ticket twice a week — one for each drawing — until she wins or until she runs out of dollars.
