From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 20, 1921: “New Mexico is remarkably rich in natural resources,” states the new edition of the folder just issued by the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway, describing the state.
Oct. 20, 1971: A hunger strike in protest to State Penitentiary conditions began today in City Jail.
Several members of the Albuquerque Black Berets (Las Gorras Negras) waited in city jail this morning for a hearing in magistrate court after being arrested for allegedly trespassing and creating a public nuisance during a peaceful demonstration at the State Capitol Tuesday.
Oct. 20, 1996: Franz Jahoda’s mother died last year after several difficult, painful years with Alzheimer’s disease. An aunt died with the disease as well.
If Jahoda, 66, begins to show indications of Alzheimer’s in the years to come, he does not want to go through the same mental degeneration they did. He would prefer considering a physician-assisted exit.
“It comes down to my right to personal dignity,” he said. “I have a feeling that I have rights to make decisions for myself.”
