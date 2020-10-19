From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 20, 1920: If Bosses Win Again Mechem Will Be Cipher As Governor
Hanna Refers Bursum Candidate to Mr. Hagerman, Mr. Lindsey, Mr. Larrazolo; Republican Road Superintendent System is Excoriated
Oct. 20, 1945: Mr. and Mrs. Moises Lovato, 845 East Palace Avenue, have received a letter from their son, Pvt. Cosme A. Lovato who is in France. He has five battle stars for his European Theater Ribbon, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and a year and eight months overseas. A brother, Pvt. Alfonso, is in the Air Force at Casablanca.
Oct. 20, 1970: Santa Fe City Police issued a warning today to thieves who burglarized a doctor’s office late Sunday or early Monday, that use of the drugs taken from the office could result in death.
Oct. 20, 1995: The Zia Diner was near capacity about 9 p.m. Thursday when a man with a fully loaded assault rifle walked in.
Whatever plans he had were foiled by a former Army Ranger who tackled him from behind and other patrons and employees who ganged up on him before the police could haul him away.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.