From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 2, 1922: Come Through Today for The New Mexican Fire Fund. This Is the Cheapest Kind of Insurance.

Oct. 2, 1947: O.O. Olivas, manager of the New Mexico employment service officer here, said today he is discouraging many persons in the eastern states from coming to Santa Fe to seek work at the Los Alamos atomic laboratories.

