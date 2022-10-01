Oct. 2, 1922: Come Through Today for The New Mexican Fire Fund. This Is the Cheapest Kind of Insurance.
Oct. 2, 1947: O.O. Olivas, manager of the New Mexico employment service officer here, said today he is discouraging many persons in the eastern states from coming to Santa Fe to seek work at the Los Alamos atomic laboratories.
Oct. 2, 1972: Police protection, fire protection and schools are among the essential services that must be provided in any community. Critics of the Colonias de Santa Fe project, however, have long complained that specific provisions for those needs have not been revealed by developers of the controversial subdivision just north of the city.
Now the Sangre de Cristo Development Co., which is building Colonias, has been told by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of Housing and Urban Development to spell out how services will be furnished to residents of the planned community.
Oct. 2, 1997: The state Human Services Department is threatening to cut cash benefits to welfare recipients who have failed to find work, department secretary Duke Rodriguez said Wednesday.
But Rodriguez backed off plans to begin cutting cash benefits by 30 percent immediately after human needs advocates threatened to take him to court — again — to block the sanctions.