From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 2, 1946: The Maternal Health center sent out an urgent appeal today for baby blankets, or discarded flannel pajamas from which blankets could be made.
Officials said they had a number of patients who were expecting babies "any day now" and that absolutely no blankets were on hand in which to wrap them.
Oct. 2, 1996: City of Santa Fe employees should lobby their city councilors to retain beleaguered City Manager David Coss, the city's new public information officer — who was appointed by Coss — states in a message sent over the city's computer system.
City councilors on both sides of the on-going debate over whether to fire Coss said Tuesday that they view the memo's partisan message as an inappropriate use of city time and resources.
