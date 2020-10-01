From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 2, 1920: Candidate Mechem now is using “sob sister” stuff in an attempt to corral the women’s vote, according to an apparently reliable report of his meeting at Abiquiu — a new and revised version of the slogan “He kept us out of war.”
Oct. 2, 1945: Families of the three more members of the 200th Coast Artillery, which defended Bataan, have been informed of the soldiers’ whereabouts.
Oct. 2, 1970: The tug-of-war between Gov. David F. Cargo and the Aetna Life and Casualty Co. is a stand-off so far.
The governor is adamant. So is Aetna.
Aetna notified Cargo earlier this week that insurance premiums for state employees will be increased by 35 per cent.
Oct. 2, 1995: By the time Diane Morris was spotted by a rescue plane Saturday night, she wasn’t lost anymore.
Several hours earlier, late in the afternoon, the 40-year-old real estate agent climbed a ridge and finally saw something she recognized: the radio towers immediately southeast of the Santa Fe Ski Area.
