From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 19, 1921: There’s a strong possibility that the Frances E. Willard school will be moved to Santa Fe.
The Chamber of Commerce, headed by Col. R.E. Twitchell, has offered the board of directors a building site and $5,000 which, it is believed, will reimburse the institution the cost of making the change.
… The purpose of the school is to care for and train girls to become self-supporting women and teach academic courses and commercial courses, if they prefer these. Needle-crafts, particularly, the drawn work and lace work of New Mexico women, are taught.
Oct. 19, 1946: Fear that politics could not be kept out of the power and water plants swayed a big percentage of the municipal-ownership opponents who explained their votes, in the Chamber of Commerce poll.
Oct. 19, 1971: A gunfight between City Police and two men roared from the west side to the south side of the city early today.
Two police officers were slightly injured, but not from bullets and two men were in custody in connections with the incident.
Oct. 19, 1996: Bucking the leaders of other tribes in New Mexico, Mescalero Apache President Wendell Chino stood with Bob Dole at a rally in Albuquerque Friday and endorses the Republican over President Clinton.
Chino cited the closure of his tribe’s gambling casino under legal action taken by U.S. Attorney John Kelly, a Clinton appointee.
