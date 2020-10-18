From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 19, 1920: The newspaper instruments of Mr. Bursum, Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Sully have asked indignantly for “specific instances” of dragging the courts of New Mexico into politics.
Richard H. Hanna has given one very specific instance, after pointing out that by the gerrymander the Republicans established the judiciary permanently in politics in New Mexico. This gerrymander had its desired result every observer of public affairs in New Mexico is aware. Republican judges almost without exception have been active Republican politicians and closely affiliated with the Bursum organization.
Oct. 19, 1945: A top British military leader proposed today that the United States set off atomic bomb explosions in every nation of the world to demonstrate to all peoples the full horror of this terrible new weapons.
Oct. 19, 1970: Gov. David F. Cargo will head a host of state and northern New Mexico area officials, including members of the State Highway Commission, on an inspection trip Tuesday of the recently-completed section of the highway from Tres Piedras to Tierra Amarilla that is expected to be designated U.S. 64.
Oct. 19, 1995: The most pricey housing developments in Santa Fe would be forced to set aside one-sixth of their units for affordable housing if the city adopts a draft “inclusionary zoning’ ordinance released Wednesday.
Since 1991, the city has encouraged developers to make voluntary contributions to affordable housing efforts. This proposed ordinance, which city staff and consultants drafted at the request of Mayor Debbie Jaramillo, would make it mandatory for developers either to include affordable housing or make cash contributions.
