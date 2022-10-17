Oct. 18, 1922: Francis Schlatter or Schrader used to be a familiar figure in Albuquerque, always surrounded with a certain air of mystery as he occasionally appeared and disappeared in that city. He founded a colony of believers down near San Acacio, north of Socorro, and many credited him with ascending to Heaven and returning to earth.
Oct. 18, 1947: District Attorney Marcelino Gutierrez said today he had “practically decided” to file a test case to determine whether the operation of share-the-expense buses between Espanola and Los Alamos was illegal.
The motor transportation division of the state corporation commission recently reported to Gutierrez that a score or more such buses were operating in competition with the regularly established (Bustos) bus line; hauling workers to and from the project.
Oct. 18, 1972: ESPANOLA — The Espanola City Council in a special meeting last night voted three to two to accept City Manager Avenicio Lucero’s resignation.
... According to A. Lucero, the number one reason he quit was in reaction to Mayor Richard Lucero’s “indefinite suspension” of clerk Fabiola Lucero. “I couldn’t see trying to train somebody else,” the former city manager commented.
Oct. 18, 1997: Santa Fe can take it.
In fact, Santa Fe, except for some scattered complaints, seems to be doing very well with what is said to be the largest convention in its long history.
“The registration was
1,700 people” for the National Trust for Historic Preservation convention, said Gil Martinez, director of the Santa Fe Convention and Visitors Bureau.