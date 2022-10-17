From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 18, 1922: Francis Schlatter or Schrader used to be a familiar figure in Albuquerque, always surrounded with a certain air of mystery as he occasionally appeared and disappeared in that city. He founded a colony of believers down near San Acacio, north of Socorro, and many credited him with ascending to Heaven and returning to earth.

Oct. 18, 1947: District Attorney Marcelino Gutierrez said today he had “practically decided” to file a test case to determine whether the operation of share-the-expense buses between Espanola and Los Alamos was illegal.

Popular in the Community