From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 18, 1921: That the late State Highway Commissioner Eugene Kempenich received a "black hand" letter written in red ink, a threatening letter like most of those signed with the palm of warning, is a rumor in circulation. The letter is said to have been sent him two to six weeks before his lifeless body, with pistol bullet holes in it, was found in his bed room at Peralta.
Oct. 18, 1946: During September, there was a drop in construction openings in the Santa Fe area with an increased need for this kind of labor at Los Alamos, O.O. Olivas, U.S. employment service manager, reported today.
Oct. 18, 1971: Popovi Da, 50, well-known artist and resident of Pueblo de San Ildefonso, died early Sunday at St. Vincent's Hospital following a short illness.
Survived by his wife, Anita Da, sons, Tony Da and Bernard Kahrahrah, and daughters Joyce Da and Janice Da, he was the son of Mrs. Maria Martinez, the famous potter. Other survives include four grandchildren, a brother, Adam Martinez and several foster brothers.
Oct. 18, 1996: A Canadian company is eyeing the scenic and historic region between Picuris Pueblo and the Rio Grande as a possible site for an open-pit copper mind.
The project by Summo Minerals Corp. of Vancouver, British Columbia, is sill in its early stages and may not happen at all, according to a company executive.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.