From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 18, 1920: Clovis, N.M., Oct. 17 — What is the matter with Republic operators in this campaign?
From all reports they are better seen than heard. Over at Artesia the other day several people told me that they had turned out to hear Judge Parker discuss the League of Nations and that Parker had told his audience he did not know much about this subject.
Oct. 18, 1945: Maybe it’s poetic justice but the man who is in the worst housing dither in Santa Fe is Manager-Secretary James V. Lanigan of the Chamber of Commerce.
Most sidewalk pounders and want-ad addicts are willing to settle for two or three rooms and a bath. Lanigan’s problem is to find rooms for 3,500. And baths. And meals.
Luckily, Lanigan’s problem is only a three-day one — the Feb. 13, 14 and 15 when the New Mexico Educational Association expects approximately 4,000 members at its convention.
Oct. 18, 1970: E.H. Shaffer awards for general excellence, advertising design and editorial writing were presented to The New Mexican Saturday at the conclusion of the New Mexico Press Association convention in Albuquerque.
Oct. 18, 1995: GLORIETA — When a mass grave of Confederate soldiers was discovered in 1987 on 5 acres that Beth and Kip Siler owned in Glorieta, they had no idea it might lead to restrictions of their rights as property owners.
