Oct. 17, 2022: Three Rousing Cheers!

After months of vacancy and idleness. La Fonda Hotel, the beautiful new hostelry erected on the site of its historic namesake through the public spirit of the people of Santa Fe, is going to open to the public for business in about 60 days.

Oct. 17, 1947: New Mexico is at a point at which it cannot make urgently required road improvements or protect the roads of the existing system. Twenty years of road building without plan and the Incurrence a smothering debt led Highway Engineer Burton Dwyre today to call for a radical change In state highway department policy based on three points:

