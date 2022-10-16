After months of vacancy and idleness. La Fonda Hotel, the beautiful new hostelry erected on the site of its historic namesake through the public spirit of the people of Santa Fe, is going to open to the public for business in about 60 days.
Oct. 17, 1947: New Mexico is at a point at which it cannot make urgently required road improvements or protect the roads of the existing system. Twenty years of road building without plan and the Incurrence a smothering debt led Highway Engineer Burton Dwyre today to call for a radical change In state highway department policy based on three points:
1. Pay-as-you-go operation of the highway department.
2. Temporary increase of 1 1/2 cents to 2 cents a gallon on the state gasoline tax until the road debt Is retired.
3. Legislation enabling the highway department to follow long-range planning.
Oct. 17, 1972: Sen. Clinton P. Anderson can recall in two words his proudest work and biggest disappointment in a generation of government service — "Atomic energy."
He is proudest, he says, of the fact he is considered one of the principals in United States development of atomic energy for peaceful uses. He is most disappointed, he says, in the fact more of the nations resources have not gone into that development.
Now, Anderson is about to retire to his New Mexico home and close out a career that spans the administrations of a half-dozen presidents.
He feels somewhat shunted aside by events in politics, but says he feels better, physically, than a few years back when he began to be troubled by symptoms of Parkinson's.
"Sometimes I sort of lose sight of the fact I have had health problems," the 77-year-old Democratic veteran said.
"I've had two fine children and I think my kids have been the best medicine," he said, flashing a bit of what used to be a toothy grin. "I'm doing pretty good for a man who has had trouble after trouble."
Oct. 17, 1997:
VALLE GRANDE -Valle Calderas with its grasslands and ponderosa topped peaks that are home to elk golden eagles and black bears is land rarely seen by humans.
Standing in one of its valleys gives the feeling of being at the bottom of a huge bowl. Clear streams, twisting like cursive handwriting, wind their way across open fields.
A group of visitors, led by Sen. Jeff Bingaman and two Clinton administration officials, caught a glimpse of the privately owned land Thursday.
The tour, which included representatives from the forest service, conservation groups and the media was part of the effort to build support for federal acquisition of a 95,000-acre ranch set in the heart of the Jemez Mountains.
“We came to get the word out about the’ resources that are here,” Bingaman, D-N.M., said.